Quick Jabs | Floyd Schofield vs Alberto Mercado! 'Kid' Trying Everything To KO Tough Vet Mercado!

Floyd Schofield Jr Always Gives The People An Entertaining Show!
Schofield’s Next Challenge Poses Another Opponent Who Has never been stopped, or defeated.
On February 22nd, 2025 Floyd Schofield Jr Takes on Shakur Stevenson For The WBC Lightweight Championship. On the Stacked Riyadh Season Championship event featuring The Rematch Between Beterbiev vs Bivol and Vergil Ortiz Jr vs Israil Madrimov!
Floyd Schofield vs Alberto Mercado
Jan. 28th, 2023 – YouTube Theatre, Inglewood, CA – #RochaAshie
