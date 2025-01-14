Laila Ali’s Battle for Approval: Muhammad Ali’s Tough Love





The full interview with Laila drops TODAY right here!

In this exclusive preview from the upcoming episode of THE ART OF WARD, boxing legend Laila Ali sits down with Andre Ward to discuss the pivotal moment that led her into the ring. Laila opens up about what inspired her to follow in her father Muhammad Ali’s footsteps and the challenges she faced along the way—starting with her father’s surprising initial reaction to her boxing aspirations.

Tune in to hear this powerful and candid conversation between two of the sport’s biggest names!

