Laila Ali’s Battle for Approval: Muhammad Ali’s Tough Love

The full interview with Laila drops TODAY right here!
In this exclusive preview from the upcoming episode of THE ART OF WARD, boxing legend Laila Ali sits down with Andre Ward to discuss the pivotal moment that led her into the ring. Laila opens up about what inspired her to follow in her father Muhammad Ali’s footsteps and the challenges she faced along the way—starting with her father’s surprising initial reaction to her boxing aspirations.
Tune in to hear this powerful and candid conversation between two of the sport’s biggest names!
#LailaAli #MuhammadAli #AndreWard #Boxing #TheArtOfWard #WomenInBoxing #BoxingLegends
Listen on Apple podcasts:
ART OF WARD – https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-art-of-ward/id1767454006
All The Smoke – podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/all-the-smoke/id1483638752
KG Certified – https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/kg-certified/id1681173392
BULLY BALL – https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/bully-ball-with-rachel-nichols-demarcus-cousins/id1715205016
Forgotten Seasons – https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/forgotten-seasons/id1572299955
Morning Kombat – https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/morning-kombat-with-luke-thomas-and-brian-campbell/id1471183444
Listen on Spotify podcasts:
ART OF WARD – https://open.spotify.com/show/2zgtdAGaqvrEJza1c0RdvL?si=a94a7b4be17542e0
All The Smoke – https://open.spotify.com/show/3Cdge5G5apw1LsC8jGcl4j
KG Certified – https://open.spotify.com/show/6prbJx4Jxhk00P9d6B9szd
BULLY BALL – https://open.spotify.com/show/40E66eARk2t5TaxbppnQHK
Forgotten Seasons – https://open.spotify.com/show/5hgAmM5QZhuvl695KCD7xo
Morning Kombat – https://open.spotify.com/show/6UidjqtJTs7yX2p3lFNwBX
Instagram:
ATS Fight – https://www.instagram.com/atsfight/
ATS Boxing – https://www.instagram.com/atsboxing/
All The Smoke – instagram.com/allthesmoke
All The Smoke Productions – instagram.com/allthesmoke.productions
KG Certified – https://www.instagram.com/kgcertified/
Truth Lounge – https://www.instagram.com/truthloungeshow/?hl=en
Forgotten Seasons – https://www.instagram.com/forgottenseasonsnba/
Morning Kombat – https://www.instagram.com/morningkombat/
Tik Tok:
ATS Boxing – https://www.tiktok.com/@atsboxing
All The Smoke Productions – https://www.tiktok.com/@allthesmokeproductions
Morning Kombat – https://www.tiktok.com/@morningkombat
KG Certified – https://www.tiktok.com/@kg
Forgotten Seasons – https://www.tiktok.com/@forgottenseasonsnba
X:
ATS Fight – https://x.com/ats_fight
ATS Boxing – https://x.com/atsboxing
All The Smoke Production – https://x.com/allthesmokeprod
Morning Kombat – https://x.com/morningkombat
KG Certified – https://x.com/KevinGarnett5KG
Forgotten Seasons – https://x.com/FSNBA_
Listen on Apple podcasts:
ART OF WARD – https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-art-of-ward/id1767454006
All The Smoke – podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/all-the-smoke/id1483638752
KG Certified – https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/kg-certified/id1681173392
BULLY BALL – https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/bully-ball-with-rachel-nichols-demarcus-cousins/id1715205016
Forgotten Seasons – https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/forgotten-seasons/id1572299955
Morning Kombat – https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/morning-kombat-with-luke-thomas-and-brian-campbell/id1471183444
Listen on Spotify podcasts:
ART OF WARD – https://open.spotify.com/show/2zgtdAGaqvrEJza1c0RdvL?si=a94a7b4be17542e0
All The Smoke – https://open.spotify.com/show/3Cdge5G5apw1LsC8jGcl4j
KG Certified – https://open.spotify.com/show/6prbJx4Jxhk00P9d6B9szd
BULLY BALL – https://open.spotify.com/show/40E66eARk2t5TaxbppnQHK
Forgotten Seasons – https://open.spotify.com/show/5hgAmM5QZhuvl695KCD7xo
Morning Kombat – https://open.spotify.com/show/6UidjqtJTs7yX2p3lFNwBX
Instagram:
ATS Fight – https://www.instagram.com/atsfight/
ATS Boxing – https://www.instagram.com/atsboxing/
All The Smoke – instagram.com/allthesmoke
All The Smoke Productions – instagram.com/allthesmoke.productions
KG Certified – https://www.instagram.com/kgcertified/
Truth Lounge – https://www.instagram.com/truthloungeshow/?hl=en
Forgotten Seasons – https://www.instagram.com/forgottenseasonsnba/
Morning Kombat – https://www.instagram.com/morningkombat/
Tik Tok:
ATS Boxing – https://www.tiktok.com/@atsboxing
All The Smoke Productions – https://www.tiktok.com/@allthesmokeproductions
Morning Kombat – https://www.tiktok.com/@morningkombat
KG Certified – https://www.tiktok.com/@kg
Forgotten Seasons – https://www.tiktok.com/@forgottenseasonsnba
X:
ATS Fight – https://x.com/ats_fight
ATS Boxing – https://x.com/atsboxing
All The Smoke Production – https://x.com/allthesmokeprod
Morning Kombat – https://x.com/morningkombat
KG Certified – https://x.com/KevinGarnett5KG
Forgotten Seasons – https://x.com/FSNBA_