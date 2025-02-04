Out of the Ring! Full Card Highlights | Claressa Shields vs. Danielle Perkins

Keith Thurman- A waste of talent, or he never had it to be the top guy? What are your thoughts on Keith Thurman? He got his ass kicked by Manny and kinda retired after that. Kinda young to have retired, too. Was he a... […]

Adam Azim vs Sergey Lipinets 1/2/25 Sky Sports Azim (12-0, 9 KOs) returns to the ring following an emphatic stoppage win over Ohara Davies on October 19th at the Copper Box Arena. The undefeated... […]

Boxing's Global Shift https://www.ifltv.com/newsandopinions/boxings-global-shift *"Boxing's Global Shift: Why the US is No Longer King of the Ring"* By Billie... […]

Chris Eubank Jr v Conor Benn Chris Eubank Jr will fight Conor Benn in their long-awaited showdown in April in London, according to Saudi boxing organiser Turki Alalshikh. ... […]

Harlem Eubank v Tyrone McKenna Belfast welterweight Tyrone McKenna will go up against Harlem Eubank in Brighton on 7 March. McKenna will return to action after his victory over... […]

Canelo vs Crawford getting closer..... (wink, wink) https://www.boxingnews24.com/2025/01/boxings-first-real-fight-in-ages-canelo-vs-crawford/ *"Boxing’s First Real Mega-Fight In Ages: Canelo Vs.... […]

Tyson Fury retires ..... Another normal day on planet earth: the sun rises in the east and sets in the west, the planet continues to spin around the sun. It rains in some... […]

Callum Simpson vs Steed Woodall Simpson returns to South Yorkshire following his title winning fight at Oakwell Stadium for the first defence of his belts as the Barnsley boxer... […]

Who should be next for Oleksandr Usyk? Oleksandr Usyk is set to take an 'extended break' from boxing after beating Tyson Fury for a second time. His manager Egis Klimas claims his... […]

Jai Opetaia v David Nyika Jai Opetaia reigns as IBF champion, and he has largely looked untouchable in his 26 professional fights. They have brought 26 wins, 20 knockouts, and... […]