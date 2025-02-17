Home / Boxing Videos / Andre Ward In The Ring With Shakur Stevenson | THE ART OF WARD

Andre Ward In The Ring With Shakur Stevenson | THE ART OF WARD

Boxing Videos



Hall-of-famer Andre Ward steps into the ring to spar with one of the young ‘4 kings’ of boxing, Shakur Stevenson. Watch as they go back and forth in a high-level training session, showcasing their skills and sharp technique!

Our 2nd interview with Shakur drops TOMORROW right here.

You can watch the first one now: https://youtu.be/lWm_yKmgU7g

#allthesmoke #MMA #boxing #AndreWard #ShakurStevenson #Boxing #Sparring #4Kings

