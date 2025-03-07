GOLDEN BOY FIGHT NIGHT | Manuel “Gucci Manny” Flores vs. Jorge “Zurdo” Leyva





The Coachella Valley’s hometown hero Manuel “Gucci Manny” Flores will return to headline Golden Boy Fight Night on DAZN in a 10-round super bantamweight matchup against Jorge “Zurdo” Leyva of La Paz, Mexico. With four consecutive knockout performances, Flores will be looking to give the fans another treat. He will face tough southpaw Leyva, who is no stranger to stepping into the lion’s den and pulling off a victory. The 10-round main event will take place at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino. Doors to the Special Events Center open at 5 p.m. PT, and the worldwide broadcast on DAZN will begin at 6 p.m. PT.

