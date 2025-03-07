Johnny Fisher Vs Dave Allen 2: The Inquest – Launch Press Conference

Following the controversial fight back in December, Johnny Fisher and Dave Allen meet once again this time at the Copper Box Arena in London on Saturday 17 May 2025.
#FisherAllen2 #Boxing
Following the controversial fight back in December, Johnny Fisher and Dave Allen meet once again this time at the Copper Box Arena in London on Saturday 17 May 2025.
#FisherAllen2 #Boxing
Tags * Allen CONFERENCE Dave Dave Allen fisher Fisher Allen 2 Fisher vs Allen Inquest Johnny johnny fisher LAUNCH Matchroom Boxing PRESS
March 7, 2025 — Johnny Fisher vs. Dave Allen 2 press conference live from London, …