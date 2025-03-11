Naoya Inoue's next two fights have been lined up. The Japanese sensation has reportedly signed to defend his undisputed super bantamweight crown against Ramon Cardenas and Murodjon Akhmadaliev in the... […]

Make one change... If you had the power to change one thing in boxing to instantly improve the sport, what would it be? One single change that would have the biggest... […]

Serrano-Taylor III: July 11th at MSG Image: https://i.imgflip.com/9mivjb.jpg This fight will make it a trilogy. IMHO, Serrano won the first fight and got robbed. In the second,... […]

Eubank vs McKenna Harlem Eubank is set to fight Tyrone McKenna this Friday, on channel 5. The fight is scheduled for 10 rounds in the Welterweight division. Harlem... […]

I still want to see Inoue v Tank... I don't care what they say! Forget about the size differences and weight, I believe Inoue can come up and make this fight at Lightweight and Tank Davis can stay at a normal... […]

Who knew Agit Kabayel was THAT good? I didn't know much about the Kurdish/German, but he has impressed me. That body work is absolutely spectacular. He has made a fan out of me. In fact,... […]

japan triple header march thirteenth Image: https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Gk43TadXIAAeqFF?format=jpg&name=small kenshiro teraji v seigo yuri akui, wba/ wbc flyweight unification ... […]

Who was Muhammad Ali’s best opponent? With so many great names on his résumé, who stands out as the best fighter he ever faced? If all of Ali’s opponents fought each other at their... […]

Did people really believe De La Hoya could beat Floyd? Leading up to the fight, I felt Oscar had already started to decline and saw it as a clear changing of the guard. The real surprise was how much... […]

Johnston vs. Castillo Hot take: I thought Stevie Johnston did enough to beat José Luis Castillo in both fights. They were close, competitive fights, but I felt Johnston’s... […]

What’s the Greatest Win in Boxing History? With so many legendary performances, it’s nearly impossible to pick just one. But for me, it has to be Muhammad Ali’s 8th-round KO over George... […]

Subriel Matias on the comeback trail (I hope)... I'll be there! :) *I'm excited.* ;D *Not often I get the chance to see professional boxing here on the island. In this case it's Matias, who hopefully bounces back... […]

Does anyone know what was wrong with Daniel Dubois? Does anyone know what was officially wrong with Daniel Dubois? Was it an injury, illness or something else? I can not find why he could not face... […]