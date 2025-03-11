Tribute to the Legacy of Gilberto Mendoza – World Boxing Association

This Tuesday, March 11, the boxing world will unite to honor the memory of Gilberto Mendoza, the President Emeritus of the World Boxing Association (WBA), on the ninth anniversary of his passing. With a series of sporting and religious events across multiple countries, athletes, legends, officials, and key figures in boxing will pay tribute to a man whose contributions left an indelible mark on the sport.

A Global Tribute Led by WBA President Gilberto Jesús Mendoza

The main event will take place in Buenos Aires, Argentina, featuring a special mass and a WBA Kids event, part of the organization’s pioneering youth boxing program. WBA President Gilberto Jesús Mendoza will lead the commemorations in honor of his father, recognizing both active and legendary Argentine champions while reaffirming the WBA’s commitment to the development of young fighters.

In Venezuela, Dr. Gilberto Mendoza’s homeland, the Centro Recreacional Yesterday in Turmero will host a commemorative mass at 12:30 PM, followed by an amateur boxing event. The venue holds deep significance, as Mendoza’s influence helped many fighters, including those who trained at Yesterday, rise to international prominence.

In Panama, a memorial service will be held at the Santuario Church in Panama City at 5:30 PM, where friends and family will gather to remember the legendary boxing leader.

An Enduring Legacy

Born in Barquisimeto, Venezuela, on March 30, 1943, Gilberto Mendoza developed a passion for boxing early in life. An industrial engineer from Universidad Católica Andrés Bello, he pursued postgraduate studies in Administration and Organizational Development at the University of Toledo (USA) and specialized in Formal Business Planning at the Stanford Research Institute in Palo Alto, California.

Mendoza’s journey in boxing leadership began as the treasurer of the Aragua State Boxing Commission in Venezuela. He later became president of the Aragua Boxing Association before joining the WBA, where he rose through the ranks to become Chairman of the Ratings Committee. In 1982, he was elected WBA President, a position he held for more than three decades.

Revolutionizing Boxing Regulations

During his tenure, Mendoza modernized the sport with several groundbreaking regulatory texts, including the World Rankings Guidelines, Championship Procedures Guidelines, Fight Supervision Guidelines, and the Half-Point Scoring System—a system designed to eliminate unfair scoring in boxing. His World Rankings Guidelines, later known as the Mendoza Manual, became an industry standard.

He also played a crucial role in historical moments, such as the WBA’s stance against Apartheid, which led to the organization banning world title fights in South Africa following the historic 1986 convention in Reno.

A Global Architect of Boxing Development

Mendoza was the mastermind behind the WBA’s global expansion, spearheading the creation of regional organizations like:

• North American Boxing Association (NABA)

• Latin American Boxing Federation (FEDELATIN)

• Caribbean Boxing Federation (FEDECARIBE)

• Central American Boxing Federation (FEDECENTRO)

• Bolivarian Boxing Federation (FEDEBOL)

• Pan-African Boxing Association (PAFBA)

• European Boxing Association, among others.

Under his leadership, the WBA introduced Super Champion status for fighters with five successful title defenses and established interim titles, further shaping modern championship structures.

KO to Drugs: A Social Legacy That Lives On

One of Mendoza’s most enduring contributions was the KO to Drugs program, a social initiative combining boxing and education to combat drug abuse and promote positive values among young people. What began in Venezuela’s Aragua state evolved into a worldwide flagship initiative of the WBA, remaining active for over three decades.

Beyond boxing, Mendoza was a union leader, businessman, politician, philanthropist, and a key contributor to Venezuela’s Scout Movement.

A Guiding Light in Boxing

Today, Gilberto Mendoza’s legacy stands as a beacon for the WBA and the boxing world—a testament to his vision, leadership, and unwavering commitment to the sport.