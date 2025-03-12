The Chosen One Edgar Berlanga describes his divisional rivals in just one word ahead of his ring return this Saturday night against Jonathan Ortiz-Gonzalez live on DAZN.
#shorts #edgarberlanga #boxing
The Chosen One Edgar Berlanga describes his divisional rivals in just one word ahead of his ring return this Saturday night against Jonathan Ortiz-Gonzalez live on DAZN.
#shorts #edgarberlanga #boxing
Tags * berlanga Boxing Describes Eddie Hearn Edgar Interview Matchroom Matchroom Boxing Rivals Word
Recently signed to Golden Boy, Olympian and amateur standout Ruslan Abdullaev made a splash under …