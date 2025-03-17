Kambosos Jr To Fight Aussie Rival Jake Wyllie This Saturday

‘Ferocious’ George Kambosos Jr will now face a huge all-Australian clash against young, knockout artist Jake Wyllie in his Sydney homecoming this Saturday – live worldwide on DAZN.

The 24-year-old Queensland native steps in at under a week’s notice for the main event after Kambosos Jr’s original opponent Daud Yordan was today ruled out on medical grounds following a visit to a hospital in his homeland of Indonesia.

Wyllie, promoted by No Limits Boxing, has an impressive resumé of 16 wins in 17 fights with 15 victories by way of knockout. And he is ready to spoil Kambosos Jr’s homecoming party at the Qudos Bank Arena – brought to fans around the globe under the sponsorship of Riyadh Season.

“This is what dreams are made of. I’d already arranged tickets to come watch on Saturday and now I’m fighting in the main event,” said the Australian Super-Lightweight Champion, Wyllie (16-1-0, 15 KOs).

“This is the opportunity of a lifetime and I’m ready to take it with both hands. George has boxed at the highest level in the sport but I’m young, ambitious, and ready to put it all on the line in Sydney on Saturday. Expect fireworks! Jake ‘The Machine’ Wyllie is coming.”

The mission remains the same for Kambosos Jr, however, with the former Undisputed Lightweight World Champion relishing his first test in the 140lb division as he sets his sights on a potential World Title date with IBF king, Richardson Hitchins.

“I am ready to showcase all the hard work I have been putting in over the last 3 months, no matter who the opponent is,” said Kambosos Jr (21-3-0, 10 KOs).

“Boxing is unpredictable and it is very unfortunate to have Daud Yordan medically pull out, 5 days before the event, but the Ferocious show goes on because there is no show without me.

“Victory is the only thing on my mind, no matter what, and it sets up my 140-pound World Title shot next. I want to give a good local Aussie kid a shot. Jake Wyllie, 16-1, 15 KOs, stands out. He is the current Australian 140 National Champion, the only one that hasn’t been disrespectful for a payday, and I like how he has gone about his business in the boxing world.

“So, I’m giving Jake the ‘Rocky’ shot! The opportunity, but that’s where it ends. This is not a Rocky movie, don’t get it twisted, there is no happy ending. A Ferocious statement is what you’ll see on Saturday night. Victory by any means.”

Last remaining tickets are on sale now for Saturday’s blockbuster event at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena, which showcases two huge women’s World Title fights – brought to you by Matchroom Boxing in partnership with DiBella Entertainment and Ferocious Promotions, and in association with Tasman Fighters and Goldstar.

WBC World Featherweight queen Skye Nicolson (12-0, 1 KO) continues her quest to become ‘Future Undisputed’ – but must take care of undefeated, mandatory American rival, Overtime Boxing’s Tiara Brown (18-0, 11 KOs).

Another long-standing rivalry will be settled in Sydney as Cherneka Johnson (16-2-0, 6 KOs) defends her WBA World Bantamweight title in a rematch against Great Britain’s Nina Hughes (6-1-0, 2 KOs), after their first fight was marred in controversy last May.

And rising Heavyweight sensation Teremoana Jr (6-0, 6 KOs) will be out ensure that the Aussies rule when the Olympian bids for his seventh successive stoppage when he faces James ‘The Beast’ Singh (12-5-0, 11 KOs).

Matchroom Sport chairman Eddie Hearn said: “The biggest card in Australia so far this year has just got even bigger.

“First and foremost, we wish Daud Yordan a speedy recovery. Now young Jake Wyllie comes in at short notice with a life changing opportunity to shock the world and wreck George Kambosos Jr’s plans.

“He is a dangerous puncher with a rising reputation as a stoppage sensation, so expect fireworks this Saturday at the Qudos Bank Arena. Sydney we’re coming – and I cannot wait.”

