Fundora Stops Booker In Statement Performance, Retains Titles

The unified WBC and WBA Super Welterweight World Champion looked sharp as ever dismantling Booker in four rounds Saturday night on Prime Video.

The Towering Inferno @SebastianFundo1 stands tall as he stops Chordale Booker in RD4. #FundoraBooker pic.twitter.com/Wc969K03Tn — Premier Boxing Champions (@premierboxing) March 23, 2025

Unified WBC and WBO Super Welterweight World Champion Sebastian “The Towering Inferno” Fundora made a successful first defense of his world titles with a fourth-round stoppage of top contender Chordale Booker in the main event of PBC Championship Boxing on Prime Video Saturday night from Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

Standing nearly six-feet, six-inches, Fundora (22-1-1, 14 KOs) has shown that he’s more than just boxing’s tallest world champion as he’s risen to the rank of unified champion and begun his reign atop the division. Booker (23-2, 11 KOs) came into the fight as the WBO No. 5 and WBC No. 14-ranked super welterweight, but ultimately came up short in his first world title opportunity.

“I’ve felt ready this whole time since my last fight,” said Fundora, who won his titles with a decision victory over Tim Tszyu in March 2024. “I’ve worked very hard this past year to be ready. Now I’ve successfully defended my two titles and the sky’s the limit. I showed the fans that I’m a powerful fighter. I’ve always been a powerful fighter and I showed it even more tonight.”

Known for action fighting, Fundora began the fight patiently, using his significant reach to throw a snapping jab while Booker circled the ring hoping to measure the distance of his towering opponent. As Fundora upped his pressure, the southpaw Booker was able to land some strong counter hooks, but was unable to slow down the momentum that Fundora was gaining.

“We didn’t even bring a southpaw into camp,” said Booker. “It was just about catching his footwork. He didn’t want to trade at all, so we just broke him down to the body and when I hurt him in the third round, it slowed him down a lot.”

After hurting Booker in an exciting round three, Fundora landed a vicious left hook followed by a pair of sharp uppercuts in round four that staggered his opponent and ultimately forced him to the mat. Booker showed his mettle in getting up after his second career knockdown, but Fundora sensed his moment and continued to onslaught until referee Thomas Taylor halted the action 2:51 into the round.

Fundora dominated the CompuBox stats, out-landing Booker 79 to 37 and after the fight expressed his desire to fight the best of the 154-pound division and ultimately join his sister, Gabriela Fundora, in the ranks of undisputed world champions.

“I’d love to be the undisputed champion like my sister,” said Fundora. “Whoever they have for me next, I’ll be ready. I want the IBF champion Bakhram Murtazaliev, plus Xander Zayas is the WBO mandatory, and I also want Errol Spence Jr. We have two belts, we have to defend them, and if anyone is willing to unify, let’s do that too.”

Jesus Ramos stops Guido Emmanuel Schramm in impressive performance

In the co-main event, rising Mexican star Jesus Ramos Jr. (23-1, 19 KOs) dominated from start to finish on his way to a seventh-round TKO of Argentina’s Guido Emmanuel Schramm (16-4-2, 9 KOs) in an action-packed super welterweight clash.

“I had some obstacles,” said Ramos. “I hurt my hand in the third round, but I battled through it. I made a promise, so I had to get him out of there.”

Fighting for the second time in less than two months, Ramos looked sharp once again as he seeks to put himself in position for a world title opportunity in the stacked 154-pound division. After a dominant second round in which he out-landed Schramm 31-5, he landed 18 thudding body shots in round three, showing off the varied arsenal that’s made him a potential future star in the division.

Ramos continued to go on the offensive as the rounds went on, searching for the knockout punch, while Schramm proved himself a sturdy test and was occasionally able to land his own counters amongst the onslaught. In round seven, Ramos busted the nose of Schramm early with a series of big shots and looked to press the action, eventually pinning his opponent to the ropes and unloading with power hooks.

After a left hook buckled Schramm, Ramos smelled the finish and continued to throw big shots until referee Mark Nelson finally jumped in to waive off the bout 1:38 into the frame. After giving credit to his sturdy opponent, Ramos set his sights on fighting for the unified titles the next time he enters the ring.

“It was hard to get the finish,” said Ramos. “He has a lot of heart and he displayed it tonight. I tip my hat to him, he’s a great warrior. Hopefully now I can get the winner of the main event next.”

Elijah Garcia ekes past Terrell Gausha

Opening up the action, rising contender Elijah Garcia (17-1, 13 KOs) survived an early knockdown to get a split decision victory over veteran contender Terrell Gausha (24-5-1, 12 KOs) in their 10-round middleweight clash. The judges’ scores were 95-94 for Gausha, overruled by scores of 96-93 and 95-94 for Garcia.

The 2012 U.S. Olympian Gausha struck first early in round one, sending the 21-year-old Garcia to the canvas for the first time in his career with a blistering right hand.

“I figured after he dropped me that was the hardest I was going to get hit,” said Garcia. “I prepared for it 1000%.”

“We’ve been working on the right hand,” said Gausha. “He leaned forward a little bit and I caught him at the right time. I give him credit. He’s a warrior. He kept coming forward, kept trying to press it, but I was picking him off a little bit.”

Garcia was able to recover from the knockdown and set out to break down Gausha with activity and body shots, eventually ending the night with more punches thrown (738-542) and body shots landed (123-7).

In the end, the judges favored that activity to Gausha’s edge in punches landed (189-154), to go along with an impressive 42% connect rate on power punches. After the fight, both men believed they had done enough to earn the decision.

“People can think what they want,” said Garcia. “I went in the ring and fought my ass off against an Olympian. He’s only lost to world champions, and I went in there and beat him. He’s very experienced, very crafty. He was able to do some things that he wanted, but I figured it out as time went on. Whoever thinks I lost, whatever. I won.”

“He was a tough, gritty guy,” said Gausha. “That’s why I took this fight – I knew he would push me. I just thought I did what I had to do. The decision is unfortunate, but all I can do is try to regroup and get better.”

For a closer look at Fundora vs Booker, check out our fight night page.