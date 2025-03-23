Livingston Bramble, Former WBA Lightweight Champion, Passes Away – World Boxing Association

As the boxing world mourns the loss of the legendary George Foreman, another tough blow has landed—news of the passing of former WBA lightweight champion and 1980s standout, Livingston Bramble.

Born Ras-I Alujah Bramble in Saint Kitts and Nevis, he made a name for himself with back-to-back victories over the relentless Ray “Boom Boom” Mancini in 1984 and 1985, capturing and successfully defending the WBA lightweight title.

Bramble was a true wildcard—an unorthodox fighter whose skill and durability were often underrated. He defended his belt twice, once in a rematch against Mancini and then against Tyrone Crawley.

Beyond his ability in the ring, Bramble was known for his eccentric personality. A dedicated vegetarian and an avid snake lover, he famously walked to the ring with a live reptile draped around his shoulders, a spectacle that fascinated fight fans.

His reign came to an abrupt end when he was stopped in two rounds by Puerto Rican knockout artist Edwin “El Chapo” Rosario. From there, his career took a downward turn, but not before he faced a long list of elite competition, including Kostya Tszyu, Buddy McGirt, Roger Mayweather, Charles Murray, Freddie Pendleton, and Oba Carr.

Bramble’s final record stood at 40 wins, 26 losses, and 3 draws, with 25 of his victories coming by knockout. Though he never regained championship gold after losing his title to Hector “Macho” Camacho, he remained a respected and battle-hardened competitor throughout his long career.

The World Boxing Association expresses its deep sorrow over the loss of this fearless warrior and extends its condolences to his family, friends, and fans.

Rest in peace, Livingston Bramble.