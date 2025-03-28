Home / Boxing Videos / Monster KO 💥 Taylor Bevan Vs Ales Makovec: Full Fight [Brown Vs Grandone Undercard]

Monster KO 💥 Taylor Bevan Vs Ales Makovec: Full Fight [Brown Vs Grandone Undercard]

Matchroom Boxing 4 hours ago Boxing Videos



Promising Taylor Bevan continues his impressive start to life in the pro game, dispatching Ales Makovev in the very first round on Saturday 28 March 2025 in Altrincham!

#TaylorBevan #Boxing #BrownGrandone

Tags

About Matchroom Boxing

Check Also

ZEPEDA VS. FARMER 2 | PREVIEW SHOW

Chris Mannix and Sergio Mora preview the upcoming rematch between William Zepeda & Tevin Farmer …

© Copyright 2000 - 2025, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved