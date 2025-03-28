Monster KO 💥 Taylor Bevan Vs Ales Makovec: Full Fight [Brown Vs Grandone Undercard]

Promising Taylor Bevan continues his impressive start to life in the pro game, dispatching Ales Makovev in the very first round on Saturday 28 March 2025 in Altrincham!
#TaylorBevan #Boxing #BrownGrandone
