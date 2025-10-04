Home / Boxing Videos / Terence Crawford shares the story behind the Negotiation for Canelo v Crawford

Terence Crawford shares the story behind the Negotiation for Canelo v Crawford

FULL EPISODE: https://youtu.be/TE-2wmnwUuA

Crawford details a marathon negotiation that finished in a single day. Why momentum mattered, why Turki favored Bud, and how the pens finally moved.

