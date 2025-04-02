Olivio vs Cuello FULL FIGHT: February 1, 2025 | PBC on Prime Video

Unbeaten Argentine Olympian Mirco Cuello (15-0, 12 KOs) delivered a dramatic final round stoppage over Christian Olivo (22-2-1, 9 KOs) in their WBA Featherweight Title Eliminator.
Bouncing back from the first knockdown of his career in round two, Cuello returned the favor in the 10th round, putting Olivo down with a vicious left hook to the body. While Olivo rose to his feet, Cuello dropped him again with a body shot, eventually causing referee Chris Flores to stop the action 2:01 into the round. Cuello trailed on all three scorecards at the time of the stoppage (88-82, 87-83, 86-84).
