Great Middleweight Battles (Part II) – World Boxing Association

In a previous article about the middleweight division, we highlighted its rich history—one filled with unforgettable battles that remain etched in the memories of those lucky enough to witness them live. Some of these fights are ancient classics, while others are more recent gems, absorbed through radio broadcasts, newspaper reports, television, or the digital archives of modern boxing fans.

Back then, we intentionally left out the details, saving them for another occasion—like today—where we dive into the ring wars of some of the division’s most legendary figures.

BATTLES OF THE PAST

Flipping through the faded pages of history, we land in 1908-09, a time when Stanley Ketchel and Billy Papke ruled the middleweight landscape. These two gladiators clashed three times, with Ketchel coming out on top in each encounter—twice by stoppage (in rounds 12 and 11) and once by decision.

Ketchel, a ferocious puncher whose life was tragically cut short at just 24 years old—shot by a jealous husband—was the U.S. middleweight champion at a time when official world titles had yet to be recognized. With a record of 52-4-4 (49 KOs), his only knockout loss came against the great Jack Johnson, the first Black heavyweight champion in history. In their legendary encounter, Ketchel dropped Johnson in the sixth round with a stunning right hand, but Johnson, vastly larger (20+ kg heavier and 13 cm taller), got up and brutally finished Ketchel in the next round.

No discussion of middleweight wars is complete without mentioning the electrifying “Sugar” Ray Robinson. Though he made his name at welterweight, Robinson was also a force at 160 pounds. His 173-19-6 (108 KOs) record includes six wars with Jake LaMotta, five of which he won. Their final bout, the legendary “St. Valentine’s Day Massacre” on February 14, 1951, saw Robinson systematically dismantle LaMotta before the referee stopped the carnage in the 13th round. Remarkably, LaMotta—known for his iron chin—never hit the canvas in any of their six brutal encounters. Years later, he joked, “It’s a miracle I never got diabetes after all those fights with ‘Sugar.’”

Another unforgettable Robinson battle came against Joey Maxim on June 25, 1952, at the old Yankee Stadium in front of 48,000 fans. Robinson, with a near-immaculate record of 132-2-2 (83 KOs), dominated Maxim for most of the fight. But the night was scorching—40°C (104°F)—and the extreme heat took its toll. The conditions were so brutal that the referee had to be replaced in the 10th round, an unprecedented event. By the end of the 13th, a heat-exhausted Robinson was unable to continue. On the scorecards, he was ahead 10-3, 9-3-1, and 7-3-3, but in the end, it wasn’t Maxim who beat him—it was the thermometer.

THE MONZÓN ERA & MARVELOUS MARVIN

Fast-forward to the 1970s, and Carlos Monzón ruled the division with an iron fist. The Argentine reigned as world champion for nearly seven years, highlighted by his two brutal victories over Italy’s Nino Benvenuti—winning the title on November 7, 1970 and defending it emphatically in their rematch on May 8, 1971. Monzón also won back-to-back wars against the relentless Rodrigo Valdés in 1976 and 1977 before retiring as an unbeaten champion.

Then came the reign of Marvin “Marvelous” Hagler, a dominant force who faced a murderer’s row of elite challengers. Among them:

• Roberto “Mano de Piedra” Durán: The only man in 14 fights to go the distance with Hagler, losing a clear decision in October 1983.

• Thomas “Hitman” Hearns: Their legendary April 1985 bout lasted just three rounds, but its opening stanza—widely regarded as the most violent first round in boxing history—still sends chills down the spine of fight fans.

• Sugar Ray Leonard: The controversial April 6, 1987 showdown at Caesars Palace ended with Leonard winning a razor-thin split decision (118-110, 115-113, 113-115). Many, including Argentine promoter Tito Lectoure and retired legend Monzón, called it “The Robbery of the Century.”

Despite being only 33 years old and still at the peak of his powers, Hagler never fought again, walking away with 62 wins (52 KOs), 2 draws, and just 3 losses in 67 fights.

THE CANELO-GGG TRILOGY & MODERN GREATS

More recently, the Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin trilogy has cemented itself as one of the modern era’s most talked-about rivalries.

• September 16, 2017: Their first battle ended in a controversial split draw (118-110 Canelo, 115-113 GGG, 114-114).

• September 15, 2018: The rematch saw Canelo win another hotly debated decision (115-113 x2, 114-114), capturing the WBC, WBA, and IBF titles.

• September 17, 2022: Canelo took a unanimous decision (116-112, 115-113 x2), but once again, the scoring stirred debate among fans and pundits.

In any discussion of middleweight legends, Bernard “The Executioner” Hopkins must be included. The Philadelphia native set a record with 21 consecutive title defenses, a milestone later surpassed by Golovkin (22 defenses). Even in his late 30s and early 40s, Hopkins continued to defy Father Time, cementing his place as one of the greatest middleweights of all time.

Final Thoughts

The middleweight division has been home to some of boxing’s greatest warriors. From Ketchel to Robinson, Monzón to Hagler, and Hopkins to Canelo, these fighters have thrilled generations with unforgettable wars inside the ring.

And while this list is far from complete, one thing is certain: the legacy of the middleweight kings will never fade.