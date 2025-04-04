Dalton Smith's Thunderous KO Vs Sam Maxwell | Smith Vs Maxwell Full Fight





Ahead of his upcoming fight against Mathieu Germain on April 19th 2025, relive Dalton Smith’s monster knockout over Sam Maxwell from back in July 2023. ‘Thunder’ now sits as mandatory challenger for the WBC World Super Lightweight Title and knows victory over Germain will pave the way for his dream World Title shot.

#DaltonSmith #Boxing #Matchroom

