“This Ain't Going 10 Rounds!” – Ray Ford & Thomas Mattice Mic'd Up Face Off

Sound Up… Expect fireworks in our chief support Saturday night 🍿Must win for both Ray Ford and Thomas Mattice in their hunt for a Super Featherweight World Title shot!
#shorts #fordmattice #boxing
Sound Up… Expect fireworks in our chief support Saturday night 🍿Must win for both Ray Ford and Thomas Mattice in their hunt for a Super Featherweight World Title shot!
#shorts #fordmattice #boxing
Tags * Ain39t Boxing Eddie Hearn face Ford Interview Matchroom Matchroom Boxing Mattice Mic39d Ray ROUNDS THOMAS
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for more exclusive behind-the-scenes content – https://www.youtube.com/c/FrankWarrenQueensberryPromotions Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/frank_warren_official/ Twitter: …