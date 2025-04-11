“This Ain't Going 10 Rounds!” – Ray Ford & Thomas Mattice Mic'd Up Face Off

quick question why do American Champion fight well past their prime and retire with nothing. European fight doesn't fight past their prime and have money in their... […]

Fabio Wardley v Jarrell Miller This fight kicked off yesterday at their press conference but that is typical of Miller who likes to press buttons that deflect from the drug cheat... […]

Sulaiman hypocrisy https://www.secondsout.com/news/david-benavidez-to-become-champ/ *"David Benavidez Finally Becomes World Champion Again After Rival Vacates Belt... […]

Good step up for Torrez Jr, but he is NOT "ready," yet! Give the young prospect some more time. Don't rush him. Richard Torrez Jr had a great points win vs Guido Vianello on Saturday. Vianello is a good... […]

richard torrez jr v guido vianello Image: https://pbs.twimg.com/media/GnuAxucbYAUMrji?format=jpg&name=small jahi tucker v troy williamson on now […]

Zhanibek Alimkhanuly v Anauel Ngamissengue Janibek Alimkhanuly's record currently stands at 16 wins and he currently holds the WBO World Middleweight, and the IBF World Middleweight... […]

Daniel Dubois v Derek Chisora There is a bad rumour that Daniel Dubois may face Derek Chisora next. The IBF confirmed it would order Chisora's mandatory challenge againsdt... […]

Deontay Wilder still fighting! Deontay Wilder will continue to box although he is completely shot. He is looking for another big pay day, probably against AJ, and so has chosen a... […]

Brian Norman Jr vs Derrieck Cuevas - March 29th Kind of last minute here... and only two televised fights on the card. But settling in just as the fight begins. Hope it's a good one. (For the... […]

Interesting read Paul Bamba …. A somewhat depressing read about how boxers records are sometimes built and padded. ​This is why the sport is struggling. The best... […]

I don't like professional boxers competing at the Olympics. It is a mistake. Let pros be pros and ams be ams. things are turning upside down in the sports world and while I am not a hard and fast... […]

angel ayala lardizabal v masamichi yabuki march twenty nineth angel ayala lardizabal defends his ibf flyweight title against two-time light flyweight champion masamichi yabuki on march twenty nineth. angel's... […]