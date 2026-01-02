DUBLIN ST. PATRICK’S DAY SPECTACULAR LIVE AND EXCLUSIVE ON DAZN: DICKENS VS. CACACE AND O’LEARY VS. CHAMBERLAIN HEADLINE 3ARENA BLOCKBUSTER.

DUBLIN, IRELAND — Queensberry Promotions is proud to announce a historic return to the Emerald Isle for a massive St. Patrick’s Day Weekend celebration of championship boxing. On Saturday, March 14, the 3Arena in Dublin will play host to an unforgettable night of world-class action, headlined by a highly anticipated world title clash and a domestic lightweight collision for the ages.

In the main event, Liverpool’s newly crowned WBA World Super-Featherweight Champion Jazza Dickens (36-5, 15 KOs) makes the first defence of his title against Belfast’s own Anthony “The Apache” Cacace (24-1, 9 KOs). Cacace, a former IBO and IBF champion, looks to reclaim world honors on home soil in what is widely regarded as a 50-50 domestic thriller.