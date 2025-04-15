Home / Boxing Videos / Eddie Hearn was once team Eubank⁉️ #shorts

Eddie Hearn was once team Eubank⁉️ #shorts

DAZN Boxing 2 days ago Boxing Videos



Eddie Hearn discusses his relationship with the Eubank family ahead of Chris Eubank Jr’s huge fight against Conor Benn.

#EubankBenn | Powered by #FatalFury | April 26 | Live on DAZN | @snkplaymoreGame | @RingMagazine #shorts

Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube
Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel 👉 https://bit.ly/XSeriesYouTube

Sign up to DAZN now 👉 http://DAZN.com/youtube

Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DAZNBoxing
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAZNBoxing
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DAZN

The DAZN Boxing Show ► https://bit.ly/3EQ70HN
DAZN Rewind ► https://bit.ly/32iAaRT

#DAZN #DAZNBoxing #Boxing

Tags

About DAZN Boxing

Check Also

2024 Olympian, , makes his PRO-DEBUT with Golden Boy April 19 – H-TOWN STAND UP! 🇺🇸🥊🌟

#FundoraBadillo | LIVE on DAZN April 19

© Copyright 2000 - 2025, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved