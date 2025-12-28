Champ Muratalla faces off with Olympian Andy Cruz | Matchroom Boxing





Raymond Muratalla defends his IBF lightweight title vs Olympic champ Andy Cruz on January 24 at the Fontainebleau in Las Vegas. The two unbeaten rivals exchange words ahead of the first big lightweight clash of the New Year.

