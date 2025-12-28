Home / Boxing Videos / Champ Muratalla faces off with Olympian Andy Cruz | Matchroom Boxing

Champ Muratalla faces off with Olympian Andy Cruz | Matchroom Boxing

Matchroom Boxing 7 hours ago Boxing Videos



Raymond Muratalla defends his IBF lightweight title vs Olympic champ Andy Cruz on January 24 at the Fontainebleau in Las Vegas. The two unbeaten rivals exchange words ahead of the first big lightweight clash of the New Year.

