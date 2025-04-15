Gabriela “Sweet Poison” Fundora | I'M ONE OF THE BEST ENTERTAINERS IN BOXING…FEMALE OR MALE!





Fight week has arrived for Golden Boy’s first-ever undisputed female world championship event, as the world’s youngest undisputed champion, Gabriela “Sweet Poison” Fundora (15-0, 7 KOs), of Coachella Valley, is set to defend her WBA, WBO, WBC, IBF and Ring Magazine world titles against No. 1 IBF-ranked contender Marilyn Badillo (19-0-1, 3 KOs), of Cuautitlán, Mexico. The 10-round main event, co-promoted with Sampson Boxing, marks Fundora’s first headlining appearance as she leads the charge into a new era of women’s boxing. The highly anticipated bout is scheduled for Saturday, April 19, at Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, and will be broadcast live worldwide on DAZN.

#goldenboypromotions #goldenboy #boxing #oscardelahoya #boxing2025 #boxinghighlights #watchondazn #gabriellafundora #worldchampion

Watch our fights LIVE and on-demand on DAZN:

https://www.dazn.com/en-US/home

Shop Golden Boy

https://bit.ly/3qFl98W

Follow Golden Boy on Twitter:

https://bit.ly/3s4shMw

Follow Golden Boy on Instagram:

https://bit.ly/45aPCL6

Like Golden Boy on Facebook:

https://bit.ly/3OEqVjl