Gabriela “Sweet Poison” Fundora | I'M ONE OF THE BEST ENTERTAINERS IN BOXING…FEMALE OR MALE!

Fight week has arrived for Golden Boy’s first-ever undisputed female world championship event, as the world’s youngest undisputed champion, Gabriela “Sweet Poison” Fundora (15-0, 7 KOs), of Coachella Valley, is set to defend her WBA, WBO, WBC, IBF and Ring Magazine world titles against No. 1 IBF-ranked contender Marilyn Badillo (19-0-1, 3 KOs), of Cuautitlán, Mexico. The 10-round main event, co-promoted with Sampson Boxing, marks Fundora’s first headlining appearance as she leads the charge into a new era of women’s boxing. The highly anticipated bout is scheduled for Saturday, April 19, at Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, and will be broadcast live worldwide on DAZN.
#goldenboypromotions #goldenboy #boxing #oscardelahoya #boxing2025 #boxinghighlights #watchondazn #gabriellafundora #worldchampion
Watch our fights LIVE and on-demand on DAZN:
https://www.dazn.com/en-US/home
Shop Golden Boy
https://bit.ly/3qFl98W
Follow Golden Boy on Twitter:
https://bit.ly/3s4shMw
Follow Golden Boy on Instagram:
https://bit.ly/45aPCL6
Like Golden Boy on Facebook:
https://bit.ly/3OEqVjl