Security forced to separate Oscar de la Hoya and Canelo at Press Conference | #CaneloMunguia





Oscar de la Hoya and Canelo Alvarez exchange words at the final press conference, escalating to the point where Canelo gets up and faces de la Hoya eye to eye, forcing security to separate them.

Canelo vs. Munguia will see Canelo Promotions present a Cinco de Mayo weekend blockbuster featuring pound-for-pound great Canelo Álvarez putting his undisputed super middleweight world title on the line against unbeaten all-action former world champion Jaime Munguía headlining a PBC Pay-Per-View event on Prime Video on Saturday, May 4 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

In the co-main event, former world champion Mario “El Azteca” Barrios will defend his Interim WBC Welterweight Title against Argentine power-puncher Fabián “TNT” Maidana, while hard-hitting former world champion Brandon “The Heartbreaker” Figueroa puts his Interim WBC Featherweight Title on the line against former world champion Jessie Magdaleno in pay-per-view action. Kicking off the pay-per-view at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT is undefeated WBA Welterweight Champion Eimantas Stanionis battling the unbeaten two-time Olympian Gabriel Maestre.

