Home / Boxing Videos / Leli Buttigieg vs Grant Dennis | Full Fight | Smith Vs Germain Undercard | Matchroom

Leli Buttigieg vs Grant Dennis | Full Fight | Smith Vs Germain Undercard | Matchroom

Matchroom Boxing 47 mins ago Boxing Videos



Leli Buttigieg moved to 8-0 in Sheffield with beating the experienced Grant Dennis with a big body shot in the fifth on Saturday 19 April 2025.

#Boxing #Matchroom #BeforeTheBell

Tags

About Matchroom Boxing

Check Also

Anto Cacace v Josh Warrington FULL FIGHT | IBF Champion fights the Leeds Warrior in THRILLING Clash

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for more exclusive behind-the-scenes content – https://www.youtube.com/c/FrankWarrenQueensberryPromotions Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/frank_warren_official/ Twitter: …

© Copyright 2000 - 2025, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved