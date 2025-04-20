Leli Buttigieg vs Grant Dennis | Full Fight | Smith Vs Germain Undercard | Matchroom

Leli Buttigieg moved to 8-0 in Sheffield with beating the experienced Grant Dennis with a big body shot in the fifth on Saturday 19 April 2025.
#Boxing #Matchroom #BeforeTheBell
Leli Buttigieg moved to 8-0 in Sheffield with beating the experienced Grant Dennis with a big body shot in the fifth on Saturday 19 April 2025.
#Boxing #Matchroom #BeforeTheBell
Tags * Boxing boxing 2025 boxing breakdown boxing event boxing fans boxing fight boxing footage Boxing Gym boxing highlights boxing interview Boxing KO boxing lovers boxing match boxing news boxing reaction boxing skills Boxing sparring boxing tko boxing training Buttigieg Championship Boxing combat sports Dennis Fight fight analysis fight build up fight hype fight night FULL full fight Germain GRANT knockout Leli Main Event Matchroom Matchroom Boxing pro boxing pugilism Smith undercard
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for more exclusive behind-the-scenes content – https://www.youtube.com/c/FrankWarrenQueensberryPromotions Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/frank_warren_official/ Twitter: …