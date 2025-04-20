OTD | Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia…IT WON'T BE ERASED FROM HISTORY!

Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia, billed as This One Counts, in the super lightweight division between the WBC super lightweight champion, Devin Haney, and former WBC interim lightweight world champion, Ryan Garcia. The bout took place on 20 April 2024 at the Barclays Centre in Brooklyn, New York.
Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia | April 20, 2024 | Barclays Center – Brooklyn, New York
#goldenboypromotions #goldenboy #boxing #oscardelahoya #boxing2025 #boxinghighlights #dazn #sports #freefight #onthisday #otd #fullfight #free #foty #ryangarcia #devinhaney #thisonecounts #newyork
Shop Golden Boy
https://bit.ly/3qFl98W
Follow Golden Boy on Twitter:
https://bit.ly/3s4shMw
Follow Golden Boy on Instagram:
https://bit.ly/45aPCL6
Like Golden Boy on Facebook:
https://bit.ly/3OEqVjl