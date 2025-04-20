Home / Boxing Videos / OTD | Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia…IT WON'T BE ERASED FROM HISTORY!

Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia, billed as This One Counts, in the super lightweight division between the WBC super lightweight champion, Devin Haney, and former WBC interim lightweight world champion, Ryan Garcia. The bout took place on 20 April 2024 at the Barclays Centre in Brooklyn, New York.

Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia | April 20, 2024 | Barclays Center – Brooklyn, New York

