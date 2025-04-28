Viviana Ruiz Captures Interim WBA Flyweight Title, Calls Out Gabriela Fundora – World Boxing Association

Colombian contender Viviana Ruiz is now a world champion, capturing the interim WBA flyweight title with a hard-fought split decision victory over Argentina’s María Rivera Saturday night in Queensland, Australia.

In a tightly contested battle from start to finish, the judges scored it 97-93, 96-94, and 94-96, with Ruiz edging out the win. Fighting out of Australia, where she’s now based, Ruiz turned in a gutsy performance that brings the prestigious black-and-gold WBA belt back to her native Colombia.

Coming into the fight, Ruiz had already claimed the WBA Oceania title and was ranked No. 5 in the WBA’s world rankings at flyweight. Now, with a new title around her waist, Ruiz didn’t waste any time — immediately calling out regular WBA champion Gabriela Fundora, declaring she has the tools to dethrone her.

With the victory, Ruiz improves her record to 10 wins and 2 losses. Rivera, meanwhile, drops to 14-7-2 in what was a closely contested affair.