Arrivals: Ryan Garcia Vs Romero, Teofimo Lopez Vs Barboza, Devin Haney Vs Ramirez





The monster triple header in New York City is officially go as Ryan Garca, Rolly Romero, Teofimo Lopez, Arnold Barboza, Devin Haney and Jose Ramirez make their entrances at the Grand Arrivals!

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

#Haneyramirez #LopezBarboza #GarciaRomero