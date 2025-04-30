Home / Boxing Videos / Canelo Alvarez vs William Scull Grand Arrivals LIVE | Super-Middleweight UNDISPUTED #RiyadhSeason

Canelo Alvarez vs William Scull Grand Arrivals LIVE | Super-Middleweight UNDISPUTED #RiyadhSeason

We’re back in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia to see the Grand Arrivals of Canelo Alvarez who looks to become Undisputed at Super-Middleweight against William Scull in their Riyadh Season debuts. Watch the whole card take to the stage to kick-off another huge week of boxing including a stacked undercard. See Jaime Munguia, Bruno Surace, Martin Bakole, Efe Ajagba, Badou Jack, Brayan Leon, Marco Verde & more alongside your main event, Canelo Alvarez & William Scull who prepare to write their names in history this Saturday Night.

Watch the full card this Saturday, May 3rd live on DAZN

