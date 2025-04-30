“I smash his head in & go home with all the belts” | Daniel Dubois on his fight with Oleksandr Usyk

Naoya Inoue Vs. Ramon Cardenas This Cinco de Mayo weekend is packed with important boxing events. Closing out the weekend’s festivities is the first appearance in North America... […]

Canelo Alvarez vs William Scull CANELO ALVAREZ will be desperate to add the final jewel to the crown and become the undisputed super-middleweight champion once again - but Cuban... […]

Ryan Garcia vs Rolly Romero Garcia returns from his drug-related ban to box Romero in Times Square, on a stacked card in New York City. Devin Haney fights Jose Ramirez and... […]

We're going to be talking about Agit Kabayel's body work in the future... ... like we talk about Larry Holmes's jab. That body work by Kabayel is a thing is beauty. He puts his shots to the body together so beautifully. No... […]

Is Roy Jones Jr an ATG at 175? Do you consider Roy Jones Jr. an all-time great at light heavyweight? Given his dominance in the division during the late '90s and early 2000s —... […]

Dalton Smith vs Mathieu Germain DALTON SMITH faces Mathieu Germain in Sheffield in a MASSIVE title eliminator on Saturday night. Smith, 28, comes into the fight as one of the... […]

Ben Whittaker v Liam Cameron 2 This bout was going to be on an undercard but now is a main event this Sunday. The fierce rivals are set to square off on Easter Sunday at the BP... […]

Oleksandr Usyk v Daniel Dubois 2 Daniel Dubois and Oleksandr Usyk are in talks to fight at Wembley Stadium on 12 July. The rival heavyweight champions hold all four major world... […]

quick question why do American Champion fight well past their prime and retire with nothing. European fight doesn't fight past their prime and have money in their... […]

Fabio Wardley v Jarrell Miller This fight kicked off yesterday at their press conference but that is typical of Miller who likes to press buttons that deflect from the drug cheat... […]

Sulaiman hypocrisy https://www.secondsout.com/news/david-benavidez-to-become-champ/ *"David Benavidez Finally Becomes World Champion Again After Rival Vacates Belt... […]

Good step up for Torrez Jr, but he is NOT "ready," yet! Give the young prospect some more time. Don't rush him. Richard Torrez Jr had a great points win vs Guido Vianello on Saturday. Vianello is a good... […]

richard torrez jr v guido vianello Image: https://pbs.twimg.com/media/GnuAxucbYAUMrji?format=jpg&name=small jahi tucker v troy williamson on now […]

Zhanibek Alimkhanuly v Anauel Ngamissengue Janibek Alimkhanuly's record currently stands at 16 wins and he currently holds the WBO World Middleweight, and the IBF World Middleweight... […]