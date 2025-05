Ahead of the triple header Fatal Fury card in New York relive an epic bout between Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney back on 20 April 2024 in Brooklyn. The fight was later declared a no contest due which only stokes fire to a return down the line. Next up, Ryan Garcia fights Rolly Romero whilst Devin Haney is matched with former World Champion Jose Ramirez.

