Full Fight | Oscar Duarte vs. Jojo Diaz Jr.

Duarte’s ninth-round KO over Diaz Jr. was a defining moment: a young, hungry contender stopping a seasoned veteran and former champ. It marked a clear style-versus-experience clash, with power, combination punching, and timing giving Duarte the edge. Diaz Jr., while resilient and accomplished, couldn’t match the physical urgency Duarte brought that night.
Oscar Duarte vs. Jojo Diaz Jr. | April 27, 2024 | Save Mart Arena – Fresno, CA
#goldenboypromotions #goldenboy #goldenboyfightnight #boxing #oscardelahoya #boxing2025 #boxinghighlights #watchondazn #fightnight #fullfight #oscarduarte #chicagoboxing
Shop Golden Boy
https://bit.ly/3qFl98W
Follow Golden Boy on Twitter:
https://bit.ly/3s4shMw
Follow Golden Boy on Instagram:
https://bit.ly/45aPCL6
Like Golden Boy on Facebook:
https://bit.ly/3OEqVjl