Home / Boxing Videos / Full Fight | Oscar Duarte vs. Jojo Diaz Jr.

Full Fight | Oscar Duarte vs. Jojo Diaz Jr.

Golden Boy Boxing 3 hours ago Boxing Videos



Duarte’s ninth-round KO over Diaz Jr. was a defining moment: a young, hungry contender stopping a seasoned veteran and former champ. It marked a clear style-versus-experience clash, with power, combination punching, and timing giving Duarte the edge. Diaz Jr., while resilient and accomplished, couldn’t match the physical urgency Duarte brought that night.

Oscar Duarte vs. Jojo Diaz Jr. | April 27, 2024 | Save Mart Arena – Fresno, CA

#goldenboypromotions #goldenboy #goldenboyfightnight #boxing #oscardelahoya #boxing2025 #boxinghighlights #watchondazn #fightnight #fullfight #oscarduarte #chicagoboxing

Shop Golden Boy
https://bit.ly/3qFl98W
Follow Golden Boy on Twitter:
https://bit.ly/3s4shMw
Follow Golden Boy on Instagram:
https://bit.ly/45aPCL6
Like Golden Boy on Facebook:
https://bit.ly/3OEqVjl

Tags

About Golden Boy Boxing

Check Also

THAT WAS INTENSE! 🇲🇽 Oscar Duarte vs. Kenneth Sims Jr 🇺🇸#DuarteSims | Aug 2 | Live on DAZN

Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel …

© Copyright 2000 - 2025, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved