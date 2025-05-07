Home / Boxing Videos / Plant vs. Resendiz & Charlo vs. LaManna LOS ANGELES PRESS CONFERENCE

Plant vs. Resendiz & Charlo vs. LaManna LOS ANGELES PRESS CONFERENCE

Premier Boxing Champions 2 hours ago Boxing Videos



#PlantResendiz & #CharloLaManna Fight Night Details: https://pbcham.ps/PBCMay31

Super middleweight stars Caleb Plant and Jermall Charlo will preview their respective showdowns at a Los Angeles press conference before they co-headline PBC Championship Boxing on Prime Video on Saturday, May 31 from Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. Plant will face off against Mexican knockout Armando Reséndiz while Charlo squares off with veteran contender Thomas “Cornflake” Lamanna at the event on Wednesday in Los Angeles.

Visit PremierBoxingChampions.com for more info.

SIGN UP FOR FIGHT ALERTS:

https://pbcham.ps/FightAlerts

FOLLOW US:


https://instagram.com/premierboxing
https://www.facebook.com/premierboxingchampions

Tags

About Premier Boxing Champions

Check Also

J Prince Discovered Andre Ward in a Trap House… & Took him to a Olympic Gold Medal

FULL EPISODE: https://youtu.be/b5kO8-Uq3HY From the shadows of a trap house to the world stage, J …

© Copyright 2000 - 2025, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved