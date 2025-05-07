Plant vs. Resendiz & Charlo vs. LaManna LOS ANGELES PRESS CONFERENCE

#PlantResendiz & #CharloLaManna Fight Night Details: https://pbcham.ps/PBCMay31
Super middleweight stars Caleb Plant and Jermall Charlo will preview their respective showdowns at a Los Angeles press conference before they co-headline PBC Championship Boxing on Prime Video on Saturday, May 31 from Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. Plant will face off against Mexican knockout Armando Reséndiz while Charlo squares off with veteran contender Thomas “Cornflake” Lamanna at the event on Wednesday in Los Angeles.
