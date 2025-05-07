'I Want To Get Into Business With…” Jesse 'Bam' Rodriguez On Future Plans 👀☕





We followed WBC World & Ring Magazine Super Flyweight Champion Jesse Rodriguez around for 24 hours to find out what a typical day in the life looks like for one of boxing’s pound-for-pound stars. The 25-year-old, who is now slated to Unify the Super Flyweight division against WBO holder Phumelela Cafu on July 19 in Dallas, reveals what business he hopes to set up once he does hang up the gloves 👀.

#RodriguezCafu #BamRodriguez #DayInTheLife

***

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing

Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing

Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.👀