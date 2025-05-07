Home / Boxing Videos / 'I Want To Get Into Business With…” Jesse 'Bam' Rodriguez On Future Plans 👀☕

'I Want To Get Into Business With…” Jesse 'Bam' Rodriguez On Future Plans 👀☕

Matchroom Boxing 4 hours ago Boxing Videos



We followed WBC World & Ring Magazine Super Flyweight Champion Jesse Rodriguez around for 24 hours to find out what a typical day in the life looks like for one of boxing’s pound-for-pound stars. The 25-year-old, who is now slated to Unify the Super Flyweight division against WBO holder Phumelela Cafu on July 19 in Dallas, reveals what business he hopes to set up once he does hang up the gloves 👀.

#RodriguezCafu #BamRodriguez #DayInTheLife

***

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing
Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing
Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.👀

Tags

About Matchroom Boxing

Check Also

J Prince Discovered Andre Ward in a Trap House… & Took him to a Olympic Gold Medal

FULL EPISODE: https://youtu.be/b5kO8-Uq3HY From the shadows of a trap house to the world stage, J …

© Copyright 2000 - 2025, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved