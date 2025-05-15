Home / Boxing Videos / Caleb Plant Breaks Down On How He Used Combinations To Manipulate McCumby's Guard

Caleb Plant Breaks Down On How He Used Combinations To Manipulate McCumby's Guard

Premier Boxing Champions 3 hours ago Boxing Videos



Caleb Plant breaks down how he used combination to manipulate Trevor McCumby’s guard in their exciting 2024 showdown.

Watch the full fight breakdown 👉 https://youtu.be/k6zN3Q-ScMY

Tags

About Premier Boxing Champions

Check Also

Edgar Berlanga is HEATED! 🥊🔥

The mind games have begun as Berlanga presses team Sheeraz! #berlangasheeraz x #StevensonZepeda | July …

© Copyright 2000 - 2025, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved