Gabriel Flores Jr and Joe Cordina exchange words | Matchroom Boxing





Gabriel Flores Jr and former IBF super-featherweight world champion Joe Cordina come go head to head in the digital press conference ahead of their December 13 lightweight clash in Stockton, California.

The lightweight fight in Flores’ hometown will be on the undercard of the bout between Diego Pacheco and Kevin Lele Sadjo.

Welshman Cordina, 33, (18-1, 9 KOs) suffered the first defeat of his career to lose his title to Anthony Cacace in May 2024, but returned from a 14-month lay-off last July with a points win over Jaret Gonzalez Quiroz to claim the vacant WBO global lightweight title.

The 25-year-old Flores (27-2, 8 KOs) is on a six-fight winning streak, including two wins in 2025 on points against Jose Arellano and Christian Villanova Arriola.

The winner will be ideally placed for a lightweight title shot in 2026.

