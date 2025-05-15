Home / Boxing Videos / Dillian Whyte absolutely RIPS into Derek Chisora & Slams Simon Jordan as a NOBODY after Claim 😮

Dillian Whyte absolutely RIPS into Derek Chisora & Slams Simon Jordan as a NOBODY after Claim 😮

Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions 1 hour ago Boxing Videos



The Bodysnatcher Dillian Whyte speaks to Dev Sahni ahead of Fabio Wardley’s homecoming fight in Ipswich, as he features on the undercard.

Ticket link – https://tickets.itfc.co.uk/en-GB/categories/boxing?mc_cid=fa95b9dae9

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for more exclusive behind-the-scenes content – https://www.youtube.com/c/FrankWarrenQueensberryPromotions

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/frank_warren_official/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/queensberry
Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@frankwarrenofficial
To license Fight Footage: https://imgvideoarchive.com/client/frank_warren_boxing

Tags

About Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions

Check Also

Dillian Whyte DID NOT hold back his thoughts on Derek Chisora 😮🤬

© Copyright 2000 - 2025, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved