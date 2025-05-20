The New Wave: Moses Itauma, Aloys Junior & Luke McCormack UNSEEN Training Camp | Behind The Grind





We went to the Ben Davison Performance Centre in Harlow to see Moses Itauma, Aloys Junior and Luke McCormack ahead of their fights on this week’s huge show in Glasgow. We got insight from their coach, Ben Davison, who has previously trained the likes of Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua and is adamant he has three future stars on his hands. Enjoy an insight into one of the best gyms in the country, including the likes of Fabio Wardley and Jeamie TKV.

The STACKED card will be shown live on DAZN Boxing.

