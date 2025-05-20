Home / Boxing Videos / Bernard Hopkins: I Threw the Puerto Rican Flag… Then All Hell Broke Loose

Bernard Hopkins: I Threw the Puerto Rican Flag… Then All Hell Broke Loose

Bernard Hopkins recounts the infamous moment he threw down the Puerto Rican flag and the chaos that followed. He breaks down the mindset behind it, the reaction from fans, and how it shaped the lead-up to his fight with Felix Trinidad. A wild chapter from one of boxing’s most controversial legends.

00:00:00 – Intro
00:01:30 – Philly Roots, Family, Fights & the Streets
00:06:58 – Crime, Prison & Turning Point
00:14:06 – Prison Boxing & Mentorship
00:23:27 – Getting Out & Going Pro
00:29:21 – Becoming Champion
00:31:49 – Money, Business & Promoters
00:47:36 – From Fighter to Promoter
00:57:14 – Don King & Trinidad Drama
01:09:41 – Beating Trinidad
01:22:17 – De La Hoya & Four Belts
01:26:19 – Oscar KO & Fighting Past 40
01:34:37 – Legacy & Tarver Comeback
01:40:49 – Calzaghe & Culture Clash
01:47:38 – Pavlik Win & Emotions
01:52:40 – Pascal Fight & Oldest Champ
01:54:53 – Dawson, Cloud & Dre
02:00:00 – Final Fights & Retirement
02:05:24 – Wrap

