Bernard Hopkins: I Threw the Puerto Rican Flag… Then All Hell Broke Loose





Bernard Hopkins recounts the infamous moment he threw down the Puerto Rican flag and the chaos that followed. He breaks down the mindset behind it, the reaction from fans, and how it shaped the lead-up to his fight with Felix Trinidad. A wild chapter from one of boxing’s most controversial legends.

00:00:00 – Intro

00:01:30 – Philly Roots, Family, Fights & the Streets

00:06:58 – Crime, Prison & Turning Point

00:14:06 – Prison Boxing & Mentorship

00:23:27 – Getting Out & Going Pro

00:29:21 – Becoming Champion

00:31:49 – Money, Business & Promoters

00:47:36 – From Fighter to Promoter

00:57:14 – Don King & Trinidad Drama

01:09:41 – Beating Trinidad

01:22:17 – De La Hoya & Four Belts

01:26:19 – Oscar KO & Fighting Past 40

01:34:37 – Legacy & Tarver Comeback

01:40:49 – Calzaghe & Culture Clash

01:47:38 – Pavlik Win & Emotions

01:52:40 – Pascal Fight & Oldest Champ

01:54:53 – Dawson, Cloud & Dre

02:00:00 – Final Fights & Retirement

02:05:24 – Wrap

