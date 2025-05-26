PRANKING boxing MC David Diamante! 🤣😂🙌| Matchroom Boxing

Matchroom pranks MC David Diamante, pretending the first fight of the night has been moved up several hours… and then Dave gets in the Uber from hell!
#matchroomboxing #smalltalk #bestpranks
Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube
⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌
Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing
Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing
Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing
Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.