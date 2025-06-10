Home / Boxing Videos / “YOU ARE A C-CLASS FIGHTER!” | Hitchins vs Kambosos | Matchroom Boxing #boxing

“YOU ARE A C-CLASS FIGHTER!” | Hitchins vs Kambosos | Matchroom Boxing #boxing

Matchroom Boxing 3 hours ago Boxing Videos



Richardson Hitchins defends his IBF super-lightweight title vs George Kambosos this Saturday, June 14, 2025, at The Theater at MSG in New York. It is the unbeaten Hitchins’ first title defense while Kambosos Jr, who was once a unified champion, is looking to reclaim championship glory at a new weight class.

***
#matchroomboxing #
Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing
Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing
Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.

Tags

About Matchroom Boxing

Check Also

Sebastian Fundora and Tim Tszyu 2 talk July 19 Rematch | Fundora vs Tszyu 2

Sebastian Fundora and Tim Tszyu spoke with Brian Campbell about their July 19 rematch. Tell …

© Copyright 2000 - 2025, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved