“Tremendous 147lbs fights for Conor Benn!” – Eddie Hearn

Who should Fabio Wardley face next? Now that Usyk has ducked Fabio who should the WBO champion face next? Fabio has improved significantly with each fight but thankfully Usyk gave... […]

Harlem Eubank v Josh Wagner - channel 5 free boxing Harlem Eubank will fight Josh Wagner on Friday, November 21st, 2025, at Brighton Centre, Brighton. The fight will take place over 10 rounds in the... […]

Paddy Donovan v Liam Paro Irishman Paddy Donovan has agreed terms to fight Australian Liam Paro in Brisbane in an IBF world welterweight title eliminator on 16 January. ... […]

Moses Itauma v Jermaine Franklin British heavyweight Moses Itauma will put his unbeaten record on the line when he faces American Jermaine Franklin at the Co-Op Live Arena in... […]

HTF is Ryan Garcia getting a title shot?! Ryan Garcia fails a drug test and does not make weight then loses against Rolly and now is getting a title shot. How does that happen? Has there... […]

How long would Janibek Alimkhanuly take to beat... There is an absurd amount of hype for the Eubank v Benn 2 fight. Yes it was a good contest that turned out to be better than expected but there... […]

Callum Simpson v Troy Williamson on BBC! Callum Simpson will defend his European, British & Commonwealth super-middleweight titles against Troy Williamson in Leeds on 20 December. The... […]

vergil ortiz jr v erickson lubin november eighth i think this could turn into a firefight https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=guNIp8QQFVk […]