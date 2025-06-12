HITCHES GOADS KAMBOSOS WITH $50,000! | Matchroom Boxing #boxing #brawl #boxingpresser

Richardson Hitchins and George Kambosos get in each other faces at the New York Press Conference. Hitchins defends his IBF super-lightweight title against the former unified lightweight champion at MSG on Saturday – live on DAZN
