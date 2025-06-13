Home / Boxing Videos / Kambosos to upset the odds again? The Fighter & The Writer: Episode 10

Kambosos to upset the odds again? The Fighter & The Writer: Episode 10

DAZN Boxing 1 hour ago Boxing Videos



Sergio Mora and Chris Mannix sit down to discuss the latest news in boxing and look ahead to Richardson Hitchins vs. George Kambosos Jr.

DraftKings is the official sports betting partner of The Fighter and the Writer and RIGHT NOW, all new customer can bet $5 and get $150 in bonus bets when you sign up. Download the app now and use code “DAZN” when you sign up. The Crown is Yours! @DraftKings

Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube
Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel 👉 https://bit.ly/XSeriesYouTube

Sign up to DAZN now 👉 http://DAZN.com/youtube

Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DAZNBoxing
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAZNBoxing
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DAZN

The DAZN Boxing Show ► https://bit.ly/3EQ70HN
DAZN Rewind ► https://bit.ly/32iAaRT

#DAZN #DAZNBoxing #Boxing

Tags

About DAZN Boxing

Check Also

Dmitry Bivol Resumes Training Camp 👑

Light Heavyweight King Dmitry Bivol laces back up to begin training camp for his next …

© Copyright 2000 - 2025, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved