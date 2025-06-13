“Jalolov is a runner!”- Teremoana Teremoana tells David Diamante | Matchroom Radio





Unbeaten heavyweight giant Teremoana Teremoana tells David Diamante his story ahead of this Saturday’s fight on the Hitchins vs Kambosos undercard in New York. The 7-0 (all KOs!) Olympian recalls his bouts with Bakhodir Jalolov and why a rematch in the pro games must happen, discusses his elite mindset and drive to become World Heavyweight Champion.

The 6ft 6inch puncher also recalls bumping into Oleksandr Usyk, the unified heavyweight champion and his ultimate goal in the division.

