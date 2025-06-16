Home / Boxing Videos / “If I win? Great! If I lose? Shhh… it is a long road back! Matchroom Boxing

Matchroom Boxing Boxing Videos



Galal Yafai, the undefeated WBC interim champion, makes final preparations for Francisco Rodriguez Jr, this Saturday, June 21, 2025. The fight will take place at Resorts World Arena, Birmingham, England.

