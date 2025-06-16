Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois 2: Undisputed Heavyweight Clash

On July 19, the heavyweight landscape will shift as Daniel Dubois takes centre stage at Wembley Stadium, facing Oleksandr Usyk in a rematch loaded with history, tension, and undisputed stakes.

In their first meeting, Dubois dropped Usyk with a body shot many felt should have ended the fight – only for it to be controversially ruled a low blow. Now, with the entire boxing world watching, Dubois has a chance to set the record straight and walk away with all the belts.

Daniel Dubois: The British Powerhouse Is Back

Daniel Dubois isn’t just back, he’s better. Since their first clash, Dubois has been laser-focused on evolution. That focus paid off with a thunderous KO win over Anthony Joshua last September, proving beyond doubt that he’s no longer just a contender, as IBF champion; he’s a serious threat to anyone in the division.

He’s carrying the momentum, the confidence, and the fire to take down Usyk this time. And he’s not the only one who sees it.

“He’s every chance. The man’s 38, 39 years old. Dubois is a big banger and he’s on a roll. Excellent fight with Anthony Joshua. AJ hurt him. It was touch and go that fight until he landed that shot, because I actually thought when AJ rushed in to get him he hurt him.”

– John Fury

Dubois has the youth, the strength, and now the experience. He’s learned from the past and is coming for the present, both fists loaded.

Usyk Has A Target on His Back

While Usyk holds the rest of the belts, his aura of invincibility has cracked. Dubois exposed weaknesses last time, and this time, he’s planning to exploit them.

The Ukrainian may have since beaten Tyson Fury, but this is a different fight, against a very different Dubois. Usyk knows he’s up against a heavyweight who’s not here to outpoint him – he’s here to stop him.

What’s at Stake This Time Around

All major belts—WBA, WBO, WBC, IBO, IBF, and The Ring—are on the line in this legacy-defining battle.

Dubois isn’t just fighting for glory. He’s fighting to become Britain’s first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis in 1999.

And the legend himself is backing him.

“I’m thinking he’s ready. He’s been through the trials and tribulations. He’s the king slayer. He’s got the power… He’s a certified world champion and I think he has big hopes on doing it. He’s going to do it.”

Lewis knows what it takes to unify the division. And he sees that same hunger and pedigree in Dubois.

“This fight is everything. I know Daniel’s a pretty determined, focused fighter. He’s going to be ready.”

Get Your Tickets for Dubois vs. Usyk Today

Want to be ringside at Wembley Stadium when boxing history is made? Be part of the roar, the tension, and the triumph.

🎟️ Get your seats for the big event

Tickets are selling fast – don’t be the one watching highlights the next day.

Where Can You Watch the Fight?

Usyk vs Dubois 2 will be broadcast live on pay-per-view, live worldwide on DAZN.

Whether you’re watching from home or streaming with mates, July 19 is not the night to look away.

Why Dubois Will Win

He’s got the power, he’s done the work, and he knows the blueprint. And most importantly, he’s already had Usyk on the floor once.

This time, he’s not letting him get back up.

Dubois isn’t stepping into the ring to test himself. He’s stepping in to take everything. As Lewis said, he’s been through the fire, he’s come out stronger, and he knows exactly what needs to be done.

“He was just there, he knocked the guy down, so he knows what he needs to do.” — Lennox Lewis

This Is The Heavyweight Fight of the Year



It’s not just a rematch—it’s a reckoning. This is the battle for undisputed heavyweight glory, and it’s Daniel Dubois’s time.