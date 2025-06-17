Whitmire vs Munoz FULL FIGHT: March 1, 2025 | PBC on Prime Video

In a six-round welterweight battle between undefeated prospects, 19-year-old David “The Bodysnatcher” Whitmire (9-0, 6 KOs) prevailed with a clear, but competitive, unanimous decision over 22-year-old Ángel “Machete” Muñoz (7-1, 5 KOs) as all three judges scored the fight 60-54 in favor of Whitmore. In an active battle throughout, the pair threw over 800 combined punches. However, Whitmire used his three-inch reach advantage, educated jab and powerful two-handed salvos to the body to control the action.
#DavidWhitmire #WhitmireMunoz #AngelMunoz
Visit PremierBoxingChampions.com for more info.
SIGN UP FOR FIGHT ALERTS:
https://pbcham.ps/FightAlerts
FOLLOW US:
Tweets by premierboxing
https://instagram.com/premierboxing
https://www.facebook.com/premierboxingchampions