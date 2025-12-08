Whoa! Frank “The Ghost” Martin Delivers KO of the Year Contender

The 140-pound contender flattens two-time world champion Rances Barthelemy atop an explosive PBC on Prime card Saturday night in San Antonio.

“The Ghost” is back! Top 140-pound contender Frank “The Ghost” Martin (19-1, 13 KOs) delivered a highlight-reel one-punch KO of two-division champion Rances Barthelemy (30-4-1, 15 KOs) in round four atop a three-fight PBC on Prime card prior to the PBC PPV.

Fighting for the first time since dropping a 2024 world title challenge of Gervonta Davis, Martin announced his presence at 140-pounds in style, dropping Barthelemy with a minute left in the round before delivering the finishing left hand 2:56 into the frame.

“Man, it felt good,” said Martin after his first fight with trainer Buddy McGirt in his corner. “I felt more comfortable at this weight. I still got my speed. I felt strong. I felt better than my two fights before this. It took me a little time to warm up and get going but, then I saw the shot we’ve been working on. That’s why I took my chance and landed it.

“I feel like I got slept on. I took one loss. It’s a new era. I’m here and I’m back. No disrespect to any of the main event fighters, but I’ll fight any of them next.”

The streaming action also featured rising young Mexican star Isaac “La Bestia” Lucero (18-0, 14 KOs) emerging victorious over Roberto Valenzuela (31-6, 29 KOs) via eighth-round stoppage. Lucero scored a first round knockdown, and after engaging in numerous exciting back-and-forths, closed the show in round eight with an onslaught that forced referee Mark Nelson to halt the bout 2:59 into the round.

Opening the streaming action, undefeated rising contender Luis “The Twist” Nunez (22-0, 14 KOs) continued his ascent at 126-pounds with a unanimous decision (98-92, 97-93, 96-94) triumph over Argentina’s Hector Sosa (18-4, 9 KOs) after 10-rounds of featherweight action.