Galal Yafai vs Agustin Gauto | Full Fight | Matchroom Boxing

Olympic champion Galal Yafai, 6-0 (5KOs) overcame the toughest fight of his career vs 22-1 (14) Agustin Gauto in Las Vegas, April 6, 2024.
#galalyafai #matchroomboxing #fullfight
***
Subscribe for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube
⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌
Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing
Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing
Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing
Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.