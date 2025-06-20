Home / Boxing Videos / Roy Jones Jr REVEALS Why He LOVED Fighting On The Inside

Roy Jones Jr REVEALS Why He LOVED Fighting On The Inside

ALL THE SMOKE FIGHT 9 mins ago Boxing Videos



FULL EPISODE: https://youtu.be/v2wGAezJnCM

Roy Jones Jr breaks down his mastery of inside fighting! Hear how Roy’s incredible movement training made fighting on the inside ‘second nature’ and why he actually preferred not to if he didn’t have to. Plus his famous quote: ‘Fighting inside was easy for us.’ A masterclass in boxing technique! 🔥

Follow Andre Ward – https://www.instagram.com/andresogward/

Want to listen via Audio?
Apple – https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-art-of-ward/id1767454006
Spotify – https://open.spotify.com/show/2zgtdAGaqvrEJza1c0RdvL?si=a94a7b4be17542e0

Follow on social!
Instagram Fight – https://www.instagram.com/atsfight/
Instagram Boxing – https://www.instagram.com/atsboxing/
Tiktok – https://www.tiktok.com/@atsboxing
X ATS Fight – https://x.com/ats_fight

Follow All the Smoke
Instagram – http://instagram.com/allthesmoke.productions

Tags

About ALL THE SMOKE FIGHT

Check Also

Throwback | Oleksandr Usyk vs Thabiso McHunu #ringtv

Undefeated WBO cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk methodically broke down #12 IBF challenger Thabiso Mchunu in …

© Copyright 2000 - 2025, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved